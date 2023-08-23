New health care facility opens at St. Elizabeths campus in Southeast DC

A crucial new health facility opened its doors Wednesday in Southeast D.C.

Whitman-Walker Health's new Max Robinson Center is located on the St. Elizabeths campus near the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

The new facility will play a pivotal role in providing behavioral health care, cancer research, dental facilities and nursing care for the community.

"There’s a huge need for behavioral health care in our community and all our communities. It’s as important as a medical health check-up," said Naseema Shafi, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health.

The Max Robinson Center is named after a local news anchor who died of HIV/AIDS. The name became synonymous with the treatment of the disease.

Treatment and research is part of the health facility's mission. Whitman-Walker Health received a grant from the National Institutes of Health to fund some of the AIDS research that is going to be done at the Max Robinson Center.

"Research is a part of what we do. We’ve done it for over thirty years and we’ve done over a 140 trials and research projects," said Cindy Lewin, interim CEO of Whitman-Walker Health System.

Such work has led to advancements in drug development and treatment regimens.

Representatives from Whitman-Walker said this is the first facility they designed around their mission, instead of adapting to parameters like available space, and were able to create a well-designed break room for health care workers.

The new facility allows scientists to expand on work already being done in areas such as cancer research.

"We're doing this multi-cancer early detection test where you take blood test and screen for 50 different kinds of cancer, which is so important in a community like this where people may not have access to care,” Lewin said.

One of the highlights of the new center is the dental facilities. From two chairs at the old facility to eight at the new one, the Max Robinson Center is well-equipped to handle the dental needs of the community.

"Welcoming everyone who comes through our doors to primary medical care nursing care medical care, state of the art pharmacy and behavioral health," Shafi said.

The designing process occurred at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, so project leaders included negative pressure rooms to contain the spread of airborne contagions.

From the rooftop, visitors can see the construction of the Cedar Hill Regional Medical Center, the first newly built hospital east of the river since Cafritz Memorial Hospital in the 1960s, now known as United Medical Center.

At Friday's grand opening, people can get screened and sign up for the center's health care services.