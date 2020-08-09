Maryland

Maryland Reports New Low COVID-19 Positivity Rate

By Associated Press

maryland state flag
Shutterstock

Maryland is reporting a new low COVID-19 positivity rate statewide.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Sunday that Maryland’s seven-day average positivity rate has dropped to 3.75%. The state says that’s the lowest level reported since the pandemic began.

The administration also says that the daily positivity rate also is at a record low. Out of a record 40,473 tests, 2.72% came back positive.

Health

Taiwan 8 hours ago

Azar Leads Highest-Level US Delegation to Taiwan in Decades

coronavirus 11 hours ago

US Tops 5 Million Confirmed Virus Cases, to Europe's Alarm

The positivity rate is above 5% in Prince George’s, Queen Anne’s and Worcester counties. It' 5.53% in Prince George's and 5.05% in Queen Anne's. While the 6.23% positivity rate in Worcester has started to plateau, state officials say it remains a concern.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandcoronavirusPRINCE GEORGES COUNTYpositivity rate
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us