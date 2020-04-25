Maryland

Maryland Marks Its Deadliest Day of Virus Outbreak

By Associated Press

maryland state flag
Shutterstock

Maryland has had its deadliest day of the coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began, but the grim milestone coincided with a modest decrease in hospitalizations.

The 74 confirmed deaths reported Saturday by the state’s health department was the largest single-day number and brought the total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Maryland to 797, according to Mike Ricci, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan. The state said an additional 78 deaths were probably caused by the virus but hadn’t been confirmed by a laboratory test.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,150 for a total of 17,766.

Health

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Global Virus Death Toll Hits 200,000 as Some Lockdowns Eased

President Trump 10 hours ago

Disinfectant Riff Is Latest of Many Trump Science Clashes

The state said 1,408 people remained hospitalized on Saturday, a decrease of 17 hospitalizations since Friday.

Hogan has said the hospitalization rate and number of patients admitted to intensive care are the key metrics for state officials in assessing Maryland’s recovery from the outbreak.

Hogan on Friday announced plans aimed at phasing in a safe and gradual approach to reopening the state’s businesses and easing restrictions on activities. The governor said the state’s initial reopening steps happen in early May, but he conceded that was an optimistic forecast.

“If we try to rush this and if we don’t do it in a thoughtful and responsible way, it could cause a rebound of the virus which could deepen the economic crisis, prolong the fiscal problems and slow the economic recovery,” Hogan said.

___

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MarylandcoronavirusCoronavirus in Marylandcoronavirus deaths
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us