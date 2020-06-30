Coronavirus in Maryland

Maryland Gov. Hogan Announces $190M in Federal Aid for COVID-19 Relief

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has outlined $190 million in federal COVID-19 relief for small businesses, higher education and nonprofit organizations.

Hogan announced Tuesday that $45 million will be allocated to expand a program to help small businesses. It awards grants of up to $10,000 to businesses of 50 or fewer employees. The Hogan administration says the program already has provided more than $40 million to 4,073 applicants.

Another $5 million will be allocated to the Maryland Small Business Development Financing Authority to provide financing to businesses owned by economically and socially disadvantaged entrepreneurs.

Health

Larry Hogan 1 hour ago

Maryland Comptroller to Oppose $205M in Proposed Budget Cuts

COVID-19 2 hours ago

In Late Reversal, Virginia Gov. Northam Moves to Keep Limits on Bars

Another $50 million will create the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative to help organizations address revenue reductions and expenses.

Up to $90 million will be used to reimburse state-supported universities for expenses related to COVID-19.

Hogan has announced a total of about $475 million in federal aid related to the coronavirus over the last week.

“As Maryland continues to grapple with an unprecedented fiscal crisis, we are directing more than $475 million in federal resources to critical sectors of our economy,” Hogan said in a news release. “These resources will help make a difference in areas where they are needed most.”

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in MarylandCOVID-19 in Marylandfederal aid
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us