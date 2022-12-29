COVID-19

Harpers Ferry Park Requires Masks Due to High COVID-19 Level

Masks are required in park exhibits and buildings and on park shuttle buses

By The Associated Press

Harpers Ferry NPS

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park is again requiring visitors to wear masks if they are indoors.

An update on the National Park Service’s website posted last week said guests are required to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, WBOY-TV reported.

"Because the park is in an area with a high COVID-19 Community Level, masks are required in park exhibits and buildings and on park shuttle buses," the notice said.

Jefferson County currently has a high level of community transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

The update says some areas of the park are closed due to the virus outbreak, including the Civil War Museum and Harper House.

West Virginia’s COVID-19 State of Emergency is set to end on Jan. 1.

