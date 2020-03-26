coronavirus

DC Mayor: Delaying Property Taxes ‘Would Be Detrimental If Not Catastrophic’

By Iris Vukmanovic

NBC Universal, Inc.

D.C. residents and business owners still have to pay their property tax bill due March 31, despite the July extension to pay income taxes, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Bowser said it would not be healthy for the local economy to delay payment of property taxes.

“It would be detrimental if not catastrophic to the District’s cash flow,” she said. “We are very closely watching the financial health of our city.”

DC gets a third of its local operating budget from property taxes, which amounted to about $2.8 billion last year.

The only exception is for hotels and motels in D.C. They will be given extra time, until June 30, to pay their property taxes.

