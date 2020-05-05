Virginia Long-Term Care Facility Requiring 2 Negative Tests for Quarantined Staffers to Return

A long-term care facility in Sterling, Virginia, is implementing a new policy requiring staff to have two negative coronavirus tests before returning to work.

Falcons Landing has had several employees go in and out of quarantine after testing positive multiple times.

“We had three or four staff members who had cleared quarantine, back at work, who are back on quarantine because they were among those unexpected positives,” Falcons Landing CEO Barbara Brannon said.

The National Guard has been assisting facilities like Falcons Landing in ramping up testing for staff members.

As more staff members test positive, the Medical Reserve Corps may help fill in potential staffing shortages.

Follow-up testing is also necessary so staff can return to work.

"They certainly need to have tests on site so that when the National Guard is gone they can still do the testing they need to do," said Brannon.