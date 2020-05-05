Coronavirus in Virginia

Virginia Long-Term Care Facility Requiring 2 Negative Tests for Quarantined Staffers to Return

By Julie Carey and Sydney Coplin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A long-term care facility in Sterling, Virginia, is implementing a new policy requiring staff to have two negative coronavirus tests before returning to work.

Falcons Landing has had several employees go in and out of quarantine after testing positive multiple times.

“We had three or four staff members who had cleared quarantine, back at work, who are back on quarantine because they were among those unexpected positives,” Falcons Landing CEO Barbara Brannon said.

Local

Virginia 39 mins ago

She Told Police Drivers Were Speeding on Her Street. A Few Days Later, a Car Struck and Killed Her

Coronavirus in DC Area 2 hours ago

Inside the DC Agency Helping Home-Bound Residents

The National Guard has been assisting facilities like Falcons Landing in ramping up testing for staff members.

As more staff members test positive, the Medical Reserve Corps may help fill in potential staffing shortages.

Follow-up testing is also necessary so staff can return to work.

"They certainly need to have tests on site so that when the National Guard is gone they can still do the testing they need to do," said Brannon.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus in VirginiaLOUDOUN COUNTYNational GuardSterlingfalcons landing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene NBCLX Community Harris' Heroes Vote: Polls & Trivia Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us