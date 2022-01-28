vaccine mandates

State Colleges Can't Mandate COVID Vaccines, Va. Attorney General Says

By Denise Lavoie

State colleges and universities in Virginia cannot require students to get vaccinated against COVID-19, under a legal opinion issued Friday by Virginia’s new Republican attorney general.

Attorney General Jason Miyares found that because the state legislature has not passed legislation specifically mandating coronavirus vaccines for students, the colleges and universities don’t have the authority to require them.

State lawmakers “specifically authorized” colleges and universities to help health officials with administering vaccines, but they "did not grant such institutions power to impose vaccine requirements,” Miyares wrote in a letter to Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who sought an advisory opinion on the issue.

“I conclude that, absent specific authority conferred by the General Assembly, public institutions of higher education in Virginia may not require vaccination against COVID-19 as a general condition of students’ enrollment or in-person attendance,” Miyares wrote.

Many of Virginia's public colleges and universities have required students to get COVID-19 vaccinations, including Virginia Commonwealth University, the University of Virginia, Virginia Tech and the University of Mary Washington.

At least six public colleges dropped their vaccine requirements for employees after Youngkin issued an executive order rescinding the vaccine mandate for employees of state government agencies.

Youngkin and Miyares both took office on Jan. 15 after a Republican wave in the November election that also gave the GOP a majority in the state House of Delegates.

On his first day in office, Youngkin issued an executive order allowing parents to opt out of school mask mandates for their children. That order is being challenged in two lawsuits, one filed by a group of parents and the other by seven school boards.

A news release issued by his office Friday says Miyares is vaccinated and boosted and “encourages everyone to get the vaccination.”

