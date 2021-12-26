Hundreds Make Lines for COVID-19 Testing in Maryland Amid Site Confusion

Hundreds of people stood in line at Lake Forest Mall in Gaithersburg, Maryland, the day after Christmas to get tested for COVID-19, but the day was not without confusion.

At first, some made lines at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, only to find that the testing location had been moved to the mall, where there’s much more space and room for parking.

Those who spoke to News4 said they got tested without an appointment after being possibly exposed to the virus.

"We didn't have to make any appointments, we just came here and we waited almost two hours," one woman said.

A viewer also shared a video showing hundreds of cars in line at the soccerplex in Germantown, where testing was supposed to be offered. People said they waited for hours, but were not able to get swabbed.

A Montgomery County health spokesperson said these testing sites were not being run by the county and officials were working to figure out what had happened.

Residents of all ages could be seen waiting outside Lake Forest Mall. For them, it was worth the wait to know if they have the virus.

"It was fine, it's just a long wait," another woman said. "So it's at least a couple hours."

A county health spokesperson said that as supplies are limited and demand is high, you should consider going to urgent care if you need a test right away.

Those tested Sunday were told it would take three to five days for results.