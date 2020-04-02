Interactive: How the Coronavirus Has Changed Our Lives in DC, Maryland and Virginia

Isolated. Unemployed. Worried, anxious and afraid. This is the bewildering reality for millions of people across a country that has found itself a new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

From furloughed workers to front-line responders, Americans across the spectrum wrote in to describe their new lives.

Readers across the DMV responded with their experiences as the United States became a new epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. Most worried about their elderly parents and grandparents. Others wondered how they would pay their bills, rent and insurance with sudden, widespread unemployment across the board. School seniors ask if they would see their friends and the community they've known for years for the last time.

These are their stories.

Have a story to share with us? Tell us here.

Responses have been lightly edited for context and typos.