Gyms Are Eager to Reopen, But Are They Safe?

They were included in the first phase of President Donald Trump's guidelines for reopening the country

Gyms are used to seeing attendance drops a few months into the start of a new year when resolutions fade. But nothing could have prepared them for the drop they experienced because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In late February, as the outbreak worsened, gyms took steps to protect customers, such as limiting class sizes and ramping up cleaning procedures. By mid-March, local ordinances started forcing many to close their doors as sweat-laden, shared surfaces mean increased risk of spreading COVID-19.

