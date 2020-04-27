Coronavirus in DC

Economic Relief Organization Provides Food to DC Healthcare Workers

In just two weeks since starting the program, they have gotten enough donations to feed 500 people

By Aimee Cho and Sydney Coplin

Alibi employees prepare meals for MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

An economic relief organization called Off Their Plate has partnered with restaurants across the country to accept donations and provide food to hospitals.

The group’s D.C. branch worked with Alibi, a restaurant in Capitol Hill, to serve food to local hospitals, including MedStar Georgetown University Hospital. 

Other healthcare partners in the District include Mary’s Center and United Medical Center, according to the organization’s website.

“There’s people that make things happen and there’s people that watch things happen and there’s people that wonder what happened. We want to be on the front side,” said Martin Scahill, who works for Alibi.

Ariana Tiwari helped launch Off Their Plate in D.C. In just two weeks since starting the program, they have gotten enough donations to feed 500 people.

“I think a lot of people have felt helpless or frustrated by the fact that we have to stay home during this crisis to help get through it,” Tiwari said. “But this is something that you can do from home.”

The organization hopes to expand to more hospitals and restaurants in the coming weeks, with an emphasis on supporting women and minority-owned restaurants.

