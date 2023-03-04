DC Health COVID Centers Are Closing March 31

The last day of operations for DC Health's COVID Centers will be Friday, March 31.

The COVID Centers opened last January to provide residents of the District with access to free masks, vaccines, and testing during a spike in cases caused by the then-emerging omicron variant.

In that time, DC Health said they had distributed:

More than one million free masks;

More than 80,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, boosters, and flu vaccine;

More than 400,000 rapid antigen COVID-19 testing kits; and

Nearly 40,000 PCR tests.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

With lower cases, more vaccination and the rise of at-home test kits, DC Health said, the centers are closing.

DC Health announced the upcoming closures in a Friday news release.

"The decision to close the COVID Centers comes after the District has experienced a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, high vaccination uptake, and an increase in the availability of vaccines and testing kits for at-home use," the release said. "Similar actions are being taken at the federal level and by other jurisdictions around the nation."

Those who still need masks, vaccines, and testing can visit their local pharmacy, doctor's office and "other community locations," DC Health said.

District residents -- or anyone else in the U.S. -- can go to this webpage to order free at-home COVID-19 tests, and can use this CDC webpage to find a free testing location near them. To find out where you can get vaccinated against COVID-19, click here.