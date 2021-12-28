COVID-19 Cases Spike in DC, Maryland and Virginia

The number of COVID-19 cases is spiking in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia, according to NBC News data, as some virus testing sites report long lines and overwhelming demand.

One Loudoun County testing site opened more than an hour early Tuesday because a long line of cars had formed, causing traffic issues.

The testing site also closed early because it exceeded its capacity. The site says it will end up testing about 1,400 people.

A flood of people got tested regionwide leading up to Christmas, but that doesn’t entirely explain the surge of cases.

The proportion of people testing positive has soared to above 15% in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Earlier this month, fewer than 10% of tests were coming back positive.

The virus is spreading faster as the highly transmissible omicron variant takes hold. D.C., plus most counties in Maryland and Virginia, are all reporting case numbers far above the standard of substantial transmission defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Here’s a closer look at the data for Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Washington, D.C., COVID-19 Data

D.C. has seen a nearly ten-fold increase in cases, which have surged 987% in the past two weeks.

The District reported 9,200 new cases between Dec. 23 and 26, an average of 2,300 a day, according to city data.

About 300 people were hospitalized in that four-day period including Christmas. That’s up from 188 on Wednesday.

Two more people died during that time: a 73-year-old woman and an 85-year-old woman.

Maryland COVID-19 Data

Maryland has reported a 234% increase in cases over the past two weeks, according to NBC News.

The positivity rate has rocketed to about 17.5% over the past seven days — the highest since May 2020, according to the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Over 1,800 COVID-19 patients were in Maryland hospitals Tuesday, the highest numbers seen since January 2021.

“We are seeing an incredible spike in the amount of COVID patients we are seeing in the emergency department,” said Dr. Reginald Brown, Emergency Medical Director at Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center.

Virginia COVID-19 Data

The number of COVID-19 cases has doubled in Virginia since mid-December and deaths are up more than 30%, according to NBC News.

Hospitalizations are up to 1,711, an increase of 35% compared to two weeks ago.