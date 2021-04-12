Sarah Studley

Wedding Reception Gown Neglected Due to Pandemic Worn to Vaccination Instead

Sarah Studley gets vaccinated in the gown she planned to wear to her wedding reception.
University of Maryland Medical System/Medical Center

A Maryland woman who couldn’t wear the gown she chose for her wedding reception due to the pandemic decided to wear it to her vaccination.

Sarah Studley of Baltimore had to cancel plans to get married in San Diego, according to a spokeswoman for the University of Maryland Medical System/Medical Center.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

She was able to wear her wedding dress when she instead had a scaled back local wedding attended by only immediate family members, but the gown she planned to wear to her reception went unused — until Sunday.

Sarah Studley gets a vaccination wearing the gown she planned to wear to her wedding reception.
University of Maryland Medical System/Medical Center
Sarah Studley gets a vaccination wearing the gown she planned to wear to her wedding reception.

Studley showed up at the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site wearing the gown so she could finally be seen in it, delighting the staff.

Local

women athletes 10 mins ago

‘Shortform' Podcast by DC Runner Celebrates 135 Women Athletes

Cherry Blossoms 14 hours ago

Photographer Captures Newlyweds Under Cherry Blossoms, Turns to Internet to Find Them

She said the upbeat mood at the site was the closest thing to a party she’s seen in months.

This article tagged under:

Sarah StudleyM&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination siteWedding Reception Gown
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds U.S. & World Health NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us