Wedding Reception Gown Neglected Due to Pandemic Worn to Vaccination Instead

A Maryland woman who couldn’t wear the gown she chose for her wedding reception due to the pandemic decided to wear it to her vaccination.

Sarah Studley of Baltimore had to cancel plans to get married in San Diego, according to a spokeswoman for the University of Maryland Medical System/Medical Center.

She was able to wear her wedding dress when she instead had a scaled back local wedding attended by only immediate family members, but the gown she planned to wear to her reception went unused — until Sunday.

University of Maryland Medical System/Medical Center

Studley showed up at the M&T Bank Stadium mass vaccination site wearing the gown so she could finally be seen in it, delighting the staff.

She said the upbeat mood at the site was the closest thing to a party she’s seen in months.