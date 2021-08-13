Maryland Officials Back 3rd COVID Shot for Immunocompromised

Maryland health leaders on Friday said they fully supported a federal decision allowing third shots of coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised people.

Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader described it as “another important tool" to protect vulnerable residents with severely weakened immune systems as the delta variant continues to surge.

“We encourage them to get this third shot and for health care providers to begin administering them as soon as possible,” Schrader said in a news release issued Friday evening.

Earlier Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people with significantly compromised immune systems get a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The CDC guidance followed a late Thursday announcement from U.S. regulators saying transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of those vaccines.