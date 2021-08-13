immunocompromised

Maryland Officials Back 3rd COVID Shot for Immunocompromised

By Associated Press

NBC 5 News

Maryland health leaders on Friday said they fully supported a federal decision allowing third shots of coronavirus vaccines for immunocompromised people.

Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dennis Schrader described it as “another important tool" to protect vulnerable residents with severely weakened immune systems as the delta variant continues to surge.

“We encourage them to get this third shot and for health care providers to begin administering them as soon as possible,” Schrader said in a news release issued Friday evening.

Earlier Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people with significantly compromised immune systems get a third dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The CDC guidance followed a late Thursday announcement from U.S. regulators saying transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of those vaccines.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

immunocompromisedcoronavirusCOVID-19vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us