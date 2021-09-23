Hundreds of DC Firefighters Seek Religious Exemption From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

D.C. is requiring its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but hundreds of D.C. Fire and EMS employees are requesting religious exemptions.

Of the more than 2,100 D.C. Fire and EMS employees, 419 are filing a religious accommodation form with the city.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“They’re requests at this point,” Fire Chief John Donnelly said. “They will be ruled on by the Department of Health. We don’t rule on them. There’s a process for that.”

Those unvaccinated employees are tested daily, pending a ruling.

“When the ruling is made, they’ll have a series of choices,” Donnelly said. “They’ll either have to come into compliance or they will not have a medical license anymore, and that will prevent them from having a job.”

While the overall number of city employees requesting exemptions is down, the fire department’s number has stayed steady.

“The real question isn’t how many people it is, but you gotta really think about why people aren’t getting the vaccine, and that’s what we’re focused on,” Donnelly said. “We want to alleviate people’s fears; we want to educate them. The vaccine’s safe, it’s good, it’s effective. We know it works.”

Donnelly said they also know the dangers of contracting COVID-19 are real, especially for those in the firefighting industry.

“Across the nation, more firefighters have died in the last two months than any two-month period across COVID, so this is a very dangerous disease for firefighters,” Donnelly said.

D.C. Fire and EMS is not alone in having resistance in the ranks.

“We’re not the worst but we’re not the best,” Donnelly said. “But we will be the best.”

A group of firefighters called DC Firefighters Bodily Autonomy Affirmation Group pledged to forcefully push back against the mandate, arguing for routine, before-duty testing of unvaccinated firefighters instead of a vaccine mandate.

D.C. set a Sept. 30 deadline for city employees to get at least one shot or face termination.

Earlier this week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser also announced an expansion of the mandate: All employees at schools and day cares, including those run privately, will be required to be vaccinated by November.