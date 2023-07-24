Recalls

Rocks in cookies? ‘Potential foreign material' causes Trader Joe's to recall two snacks

The recalled cookies have been removed and destroyed, Trader Joe's says

By Jessie Nguyen

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's is urging consumers to steer clear of two types of cookies after the grocery store chain issued a product recall for a "Potential Foreign Material" on Friday.

"Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct.19 through 21, and "Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct. 17 through 21, are being recalled over concerns of rocks contamination, according to a release.

The recall was initiated after the grocery chain's supplier alerted Trader Joe's of cookie products that "may contain rocks." Trader Joe's said the affected product had been removed from sale and destroyed accordingly.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," Trader Joe's said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Customers can return the tainted cookies to any of the Trader Joe's stores for a full refund, the company said.

This article tagged under:

Recallstrader joe's
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us