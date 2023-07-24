Rocks in cookies? ‘Potential foreign material' causes Trader Joe's to recall two snacks

Trader Joe's is urging consumers to steer clear of two types of cookies after the grocery store chain issued a product recall for a "Potential Foreign Material" on Friday.

"Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct.19 through 21, and "Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies," with "sell by" dates of Oct. 17 through 21, are being recalled over concerns of rocks contamination, according to a release.

The recall was initiated after the grocery chain's supplier alerted Trader Joe's of cookie products that "may contain rocks." Trader Joe's said the affected product had been removed from sale and destroyed accordingly.

"If you purchased or received any donations of Almond Windmill Cookies and/or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, please do not eat them," Trader Joe's said.

Customers can return the tainted cookies to any of the Trader Joe's stores for a full refund, the company said.