General Mills Announces Recalls For Bleached, Unbleached Gold Medal Flour

A voluntary recall of several sizes of unbleached and bleached "Gold Medal" bags of flour has been announced by General Mills due to potential salmonella contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The national recall affects two-, five- and 10-pound bags of Gold Medal bleached and unbleached all-purpose flour with a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

The presence of Salmonella Infantis was detected in a sampling of a five-pound bag, triggering the recall.

All other types of Gold Medal flour are unaffected by the recall.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of any recalled flour that may have been purchased. Those who have had to discard flour can contact General Mills customer relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Listed below are the UPC codes and "better if used by" dates for the affected products.

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19610 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-19580 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour

Package UPC 000-16000-10710 Recalled Better if Used by Date 27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour