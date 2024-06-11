Northwest DC rocked by 2 shootings that injured 3 people Tuesday afternoon

Police responded to three people shot within a mile-and-a-half of each other in Northwest D.C. Tuesday afternoon. Two of the victims are thought to be from the same incident.

The first shooting occurred a little before 4:30 p.m. on the 4000 Block of Kansas Ave NW. A man was shot in an alley and is in critical condition.

The suspect was last seen in a black ski mask, tan hooded sweatshirt and black jeans and was riding a black and white motorized scooter.

D.C. Fire and EMS and the Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1300 block of Peabody Street where a man had been shot shortly before 4:45 p.m.

They then got a call in the same area, 13th street between Peabody and Colorado Avenue, where a woman sitting in a parked car suffered a graze wound to her head. The woman was found conscious.

Police said that there had been a running gun battle between two groups of men. There were three men in each group, and they were last seen running down Georgia Avenue.

