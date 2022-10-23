Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage product that may be contaminated with thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in a release.

The specific products recalled were raw, Italian sausage that were produced on Sept. 8, 2022. The release provided more specific product information:

1-lb. chubs containing “Bob Evans Italian Sausage” with lot code XEN3663466 and a “USE/FRZ BY” date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The products recalled are also labeled with the establishment number "EST. 6785," which can be found on the USDA mark of inspection. The sausage products were shipped to retail locations nation-wide, and purchasers of this product are advised not to consume them and either throw it out or return it to the store.

The recall occurred after Bob Evans notified the FSIS that they received consumer complaints of pieces of thin blue rubber in the product. There were no confirmed adverse reactions reported due to the contamination.