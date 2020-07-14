coronavirus

Maryland Ending Unlicensed Emergency Child Care Next Week

By Susan Hogan and Meredith Royster

NBC Universal, Inc.

Parents who have been sending their children to day care in Maryland during the state of emergency may need to find new providers next week.

Providers who were allowed to offer unlicensed emergency care in Maryland will no longer be allowed to operate beginning Monday, including sites approved for school-age children of essential workers and home child care providers that were able to offer care to a small number of children without a license.

The state is offering new home child care providers grants of up to $1,000 to become licensed.

Consumer

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Maryland Ending Unlicensed Emergency Child Care Next Week

COVID-19 4 hours ago

COVID-19 Scams on the Rise

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Maryland is moving away from emergency care because 70% of the state’s licensed child care providers have reopened – 5,300 centers.

Many centers are struggling to stay in business with reduced capacity, so there’s a threat to the industry.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusChild Careday care
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us