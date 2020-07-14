Maryland Ending Unlicensed Emergency Child Care Next Week

Parents who have been sending their children to day care in Maryland during the state of emergency may need to find new providers next week.

Providers who were allowed to offer unlicensed emergency care in Maryland will no longer be allowed to operate beginning Monday, including sites approved for school-age children of essential workers and home child care providers that were able to offer care to a small number of children without a license.

The state is offering new home child care providers grants of up to $1,000 to become licensed.

Maryland is moving away from emergency care because 70% of the state’s licensed child care providers have reopened – 5,300 centers.

Many centers are struggling to stay in business with reduced capacity, so there’s a threat to the industry.