It's Time for an Online Privacy Checkup

January 28 is Data Privacy Day

By Susan Hogan and Meredith Royster

As the new year brings hope for a healthier year, what about improving your online health? Reports about identity theft and companies tracking your every move might make you wonder if it’s time to tighten things up for yourself. Consumer Reports is here to help with online tips and tricks for better security that can easily be a new year’s resolution you’ll actually keep.

First, CR recommends setting up a two-factor authentication, something you might already use with online banking and other more secure sites. It’s an extra layer of protection so that if someone does get hold of your password, they’ll need addition information to access your account.

Next, guard against phishing. That’s when hackers try to get you to give up information about yourself that could help them steal your identity. Avoid clicking on links in texts or emails, especially if there’s something about the message that seems suspicious.

It’s nearly impossible to remember every password, but an easy solution is to use a password manager. Consumer Reports’ top-rated password managers are 1Password, Keeper, and Bitwarden.

Consumer Reports also recommends checking out its personalized security planner. You can use that guide to get more detailed and personalized advice for the products and services you use.

