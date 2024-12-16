High water bill? How to detect a toilet leak that could cost you thousands

There could be a hidden problem in your home adding hundreds, even thousands of dollars to your water bill: a leaky toilet.

News4 is Working 4 you with info on a free test you can do now to avoid flushing money down the toilet.

High water bills are one of the top reasons people reach out to NBC4 Responds for help. More often than not, it’s because a toilet is leaking. No one can believe how a problem so small can lead to bills that suddenly double, triple or even quadruple.

While some high bills are the result of faulty water meters or billing errors, a leaky toilet is often the culprit. Even a small, seemingly insignificant leak can waste large amounts of water over time.

“A toilet leak is probably your most common leak, and it's mainly because a toilet is a device that has parts that wear out over time,” said James Halderman, a project engineer with WSSC Water.

Halderman heled create a one-of-a-kind clear toilet that can simulate a leak and show in real time just how many gallons of water are wasted and the impact it has on your bill.

Here’s how much a leaky toilet can cost you

A small leak, which can be caused by tiny cracks or deterioration of toilet components like the flapper, can waste an extra 158 gallons a day. Based on current water rates, that adds $248 to your quarterly water bill.

A larger leak can waste up to 3,370 gallons a day, adding more than $8,054 to your water bill!

How to detect a toilet leak

It’s easy to check if you have a leaky toilet. You can ask your water department to send you small dye packets. If you have food coloring at home, that will work too.

Put a few drops in the tank, don’t flush and wait 15 minutes. If the dye shows up inside your toilet bowl, that means you have a leak.

What to do if you have a toilet leak

Fixing a leak is much cheaper than paying the higher water bill that results.

“Components are commonly stocked at your hardware stores, if you feel inclined to do it yourself,” Halderman said. “If it's something that you don't feel comfortable doing yourself, call a plumber.”

What you can do if your water bill suddenly goes up

If you get an unexpectedly large water bill and a leaky toilet is to blame, there are a few things you can do: