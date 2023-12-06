FBI warns of job postings that could be money laundering

Job postings offering opportunities to make good money working from home could be illegal schemes recruiting money mules, the FBI warned.

Criminals recruit unsuspecting job seekers to help them move money that they got illegally through scams and human and drug trafficking.

“They're enlisting people to help launder the funds from the illegal activity into the clean economy,” Special Agent Thomas Agree said.

If they’re asking to move money through bank accounts, cashier’s checks, virtual currency, prepaid debit cards or money service businesses, chances are it could be a money mule scheme, and the mule could get in trouble without knowing what’s happening.

“Acting as a money mule, even if you're not aware that you're committing a crime, is illegal, and it is punishable,” Agree said.

These are a few red flags a job opportunity may be a sham:

“Employers” who use web-based email services, such as Gmail, Yahoo, Hotmail or Outlook.

If you’re asked to open a bank account in your own name or in the name of a company to receive and transfer money.

If you’re asked to receive funds in your bank account and then “process” or “transfer” them through wire transfers, mail or money service business.

If they let you keep a portion of the money transferred.

Criminals also target students or people on dating websites.

A good rule to live by is to always look up the company online, make sure it’s legitimate and research before sharing any personal information.

Anyone who thinks they’ve been acting as a money mule should stop all communication and report it to local police, the FBI said.