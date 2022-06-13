Father's Day Gift Ideas for Dads Who Love Tech

Still need a Father’s Day gift? News4 talked with Steve Greenberg, host of the gadget game show “What the Heck Is That?” on YouTube, about some ideas, including solar-powered headphones and an innovative generator. Here’s his list.

Tech Gadgets

Urbanista Los Angeles Headphones

For dads who love music, Urbanista Los Angeles brings unlimited listening with the world’s first self-charging solar-powered headphones on the market. These headphones are available for $199 with an accompanying app to monitor solar charge levels and usage.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LuminAID Sunfox Solar Speaker

If your dad loves music as much as he loves saving energy, consider including this solar-powered speaker to his gift list. This compact but powerful speaker is waterproof and can float in water. The speaker is available for $50.

Generark Solar Generator: HomePower ONE Series

For the dad who’s always prepared, this portable generator plugs into your wall to charge for up to seven days of power. With the inclusion of two solar panels, this $1,499 package is a gas-free and indoor-safe continuous emergency power alternative to gas generators.

Innovative Ideas Under $200

Bite Away®

An idea for outdoorsy dads is this insect sting and bite relief gadget. Bite Away® is an FDA cleared electronic medical device that uses heat to quickly reduce pain from insect bites or stings. Bite Away® is available for $29.99.

Calicle Cups

These vacuum insulated ice cream bowls are perfect for the summer and for dads with a sweet tooth. Not just for ice cream, these stainless steel bowls keep any cold or hot treat at the perfect temperature and consistency for up to 200% longer than traditional bowls. They’re available in sets of two for $48 online.

Sandman Doppler Smart Clock

This smart clock is a customizable way to set daily reminders through its built-in Amazon Alexa and reduces nightstand clutter with six USB charging ports. It also includes premium speakers that connect to Bluetooth. The Doppler is available for $199.