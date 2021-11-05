Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
CONGRESS

Watch Live: Biden Addresses Blowout Jobs Report as House Prepares to Vote on His Agenda

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 10:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

President Joe Biden is set to tout a stellar new jobs report showing payrolls rising above expectations and the unemployment rate shrinking in October, a welcome development for the president as the House prepares critical votes on legislation that could define his agenda.

The votes, on both a bipartisan infrastructure package and a sweeping social safety-net bill, are expected Friday – three days after a major Republican victory in the Virginia gubernatorial election set off alarms up and down the Democratic establishment.

Money Report

politics 16 mins ago

As Rebels Advance, Ethiopia Braces for All-Out War

United Kingdom 49 mins ago

Pledges, Progress and PR Spin? What You Need to Know as the COP26 Climate Talks Enter the Final Week

Biden lamented that the legislation had not passed before Tuesday's elections, though he doubted whether that would have changed the outcome.

Republicans are favored to win back majority control of at least one chamber of Congress in the 2022 midterms, all but ensuring certain death for Democrats' major legislative goals.

Accordingly, the Biden administration and Democratic leaders have pushed lawmakers to quickly hash out the details of the sweeping plans to overhaul the economy. But those efforts have been stymied by a rolling series of conflicts between the progressive wing of the party and a handful of key conservative and moderate holdouts.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CONGRESSJoe BidenpoliticsUS: NewsWhite House
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us