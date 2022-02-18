Money Report

Walt Disney World Increases Prices for Multiday and Park Hopper Tickets

By Sarah Whitten, CNBC

(Photo by Olga Thompson/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)
  • Walt Disney World Resort is raising ticket prices for guests visiting the parks for multiple days.
  • This is the first major adjustment to the Orlando, Florida-based theme parks ticket pricing since March 2019.
  • Prices for these passes are up between 2% and 6%.

Walt Disney World Resort is raising ticket prices for guests visiting the parks for multiple days. This is the first major adjustment to the Orlando, Florida-based theme parks' ticket pricing since March 2019.

Prices for base tickets for those attending any of Disney's four theme parks in Florida for between one and three days have not been altered, according to WDW News Today, a prominent Disney theme park media site. But prices of multiday passes for between four and 10 days are up between 2% and 6%.

For example, four-day multiday passes used to range between $435 and $597, depending on if the ticket was for a child or an adult. Now, those passes cost between $447 and $597.

Park Hopper passes for one to two days have not changed, but a similar price increase has been added to these tickets for three- to 10-day spans. These passes allow visitors to move between the theme parks in the same day.

A four-day Park Hopper pass now costs between $540 and $687, up from between $525 and $687.

Representatives from Disney did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

