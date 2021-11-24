Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
United States

Turkey May Not Be the Only Country Facing a Currency Crisis, Says Investor Mark Mobius

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC

Serhat Cagdas | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
  • Turkey may not be the only country facing a currency crisis given the prospects of higher interest rates in the U.S., said prominent emerging markets investor Mark Mobius.
  • Countries with debt in U.S. dollars will be hit by higher interest rates in the U.S., said Mobius, founding partner of investment firm Mobius Capital Partners.
  • An analysis released last week by investment bank Nomura found that the four emerging markets most at risk of an exchange rate crisis are Egypt, Romania, Turkey and Sri Lanka.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Turkey may not be the only country facing a currency crisis given the prospects of higher interest rates in the U.S., prominent emerging markets investor Mark Mobius said Tuesday.

"Yeah, course it can," Mobius told CNBC's "Closing Bell" in response to a question on whether the sharp depreciation seen in the Turkish currency — the lira — could spread to other countries.

Money Report

Germany 55 mins ago

European Markets Head for Mixed Open as Investors Digest Data, Covid Surge

China 2 hours ago

Pakistan's Central Bank Predicts 5% Growth for the Economy Despite Inflation Worries

"With higher interest rates in the U.S., all these other countries that have debt in dollars will be hit," said the investor, who's the founding partner of investment firm Mobius Capital Partners.

The Turkish lira crashed to a record low Tuesday as the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan defended his central bank's continued contentious interest rate cuts amid rising double-digit inflation.

Mobius did not specify which other countries are vulnerable to a currency crisis. But he said the good news is that since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, many emerging markets have borrowed more in their local currencies.

Risk of currency crisis

An analysis released last week by investment bank Nomura found that the four emerging markets most at risk of an exchange rate crisis are Egypt, Romania, Turkey and Sri Lanka.

The analysis considered indicators such as external debt as a percentage of gross domestic product, the ratio of foreign exchange reserves to imports, and stock market index.

"Looking ahead, the prospect of the Fed normalizing monetary policy amid China's deepening economic downturn is not a particularly good combination for [emerging markets]," Nomura said in its report last week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to start tapering the pace of its asset purchases this month. Most Fed officials have said they won't consider raising rates at least until the taper winds down, but markets have been looking for a faster timeline for rates, with the initial hike now priced in for June 2022.

That has come at a time when emerging markets are confronted with other challenges such as growing fiscal and current account deficits, as well as rising food prices, said Nomura.

Mobius' investment picks

Higher interest rates don't necessarily mean "a big downturn" in markets, said Mobius.

Bank of America picks global stocks to buy in an inflationary 'boom' period

Move aside, Alibaba. Morningstar says it prefers another Chinese e-commerce stock

Goldman Sachs says now's the time to buy these 7 stocks

Companies with strong earnings and good margins would still do well in an environment with rising interest rates, the investor said, adding that India and Taiwan are his two preferred markets.   

As for Turkey, Mobius said a weaker currency could lead to better exports out of the country.

"The companies that we own in Turkey are having earnings in dollars, in euro. And with a lower and weaker Turkish lira, they're doing better because their costs are much lower," he said.

— CNBC's Natasha Turak, Jeff Cox and Thomas Franck contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

United StatesMarketsInvestment strategyEurope NewsAsia News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us