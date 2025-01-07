Trump says he will revoke Biden offshore drilling ban on first day in office

"I'm going to have it revoked on day one," Trump said at a press conference.

President-Elect Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will reverse President Joe Biden's ban on offshore drilling along most of the U.S. coastline as soon as he takes office.

"I'm going to have it revoked on day one," Trump said at a press conference, though he indicated that reversing the ban might require litigation in court.

Biden announced on Monday that he would protect 625 million acres of ocean from offshore oil and gas drilling along the East and West Coasts, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and Alaska's Northern Bering Sea. The president issued the ban through a provision of the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

An order by Trump attempting to reverse the ban will likely end up in court and could ultimately be struck down.

During his first term, Trump tried to issue an executive order to reverse President Barack Obama's use of the law to protect waters in the Arctic and Atlantic from offshore drilling. A federal court ultimately ruled that Trump's order was not lawful and reversing the ban would require an act of Congress.

The Republican Party will have a majority in both chambers of the new Congress.