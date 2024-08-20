Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields hover as investors await Fed updates

By Alex Harring,CNBC and Jenni Reid,CNBC

Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Tuesday as investors wait for commentary from the Federal Reserve on inflation, interest rates and the economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was less than 1 basis point higher at 3.875%. The 2-year Treasury yield nudged 1 basis point lower to 4.057%.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Traders are gearing up for a Fed-focused week. There is the release of Federal Reserve July meeting minutes on Wednesday, followed by the start of the central bank symposium at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, on Thursday.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our newsletter The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The week will be rounded off by a highly anticipated speech by Fed Chair Jerome Powell at Jackson Hole. While analysts don't expect firm guidance on the path ahead for interest rates, they are looking for a sense of Powell's latest thinking on U.S. inflation and the economy. His remarks come after data showed annualized inflation hit 2.9%, while July retail sales and weekly initial jobless claims boosted sentiment last week.

These events come as market participants become increasingly confident that the central bank will soon begin cutting interest rates. Indeed, Fed funds futures are pricing in a 100% probability that the central bank decreases the borrowing cost at its September meeting, according to CME's Fed Watch Tool.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us