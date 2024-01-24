This company is offering $10,000 if you can stay off your phone for a month—here's how to apply

The first weeks of the new year often inspire us to break bad habits — but one company is taking sticking to your resolutions to a new level by offering $10,000 to people who can give up their smartphone for one month.

Siggi's Dairy, an Icelandic-style yogurt company, is encouraging those who think they have what it takes to put down their smartphones for 30 days to apply to its digital detox program.

"We believe in the power of living a simpler life with fewer distractions," the New York-based company said in its announcement. "One of the biggest distractions in our lives today is our phone. In fact, the average person spends 5.4 hours on their phones each day!"

Those interested in the challenge must submit a 100 to 500 word essay describing why they need a digital detox and "how it will impact you in a positive way that aligns with the siggi's brand philosophy," the application reads.

Participants must be 18 or older, and the submission form is due by the end of the day on Jan. 31.

On Feb. 15, 10 potential winners will be selected to participate in the no-smartphone challenge, and will receive $10,000, a smartphone lockbox, a flip phone, a one-month prepaid sim card for the flip phone and three months of Siggi's yogurt.

