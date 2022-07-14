The 10 Most Common Industries New Grads Get Jobs in—Some Pay More Than $60,000 a Year

More than 4 million college students graduate every year, according to Educationdata.org. Those graduates completing their studies this year are likely flocking the job market, hoping to start building their lives and careers.

When it comes to where they go directly after school, their paths vary. Some start working in a field of their choice, like advertising or finance, immediately. Others get a job in an industry they're less interested in as they build their portfolios and experience in the one they want, like entertainment.

With so many jobs available ― 11.3 million on the last business day of May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics ― "it's an interesting time, I think, for graduates to be able to really make some informed decisions about what they want to do," says Kristin Kelley, chief marketing officer at CareerBuilder.

Job site ZipRecruiter looked at some of the industries with the highest share of first-time recent hires for their report The Job Market Outlook for Grads. Here are their top 10 industries, including the share of first-time hires and the average annual salary for a position in the field according to Payscale.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Food and beverage

Restaurant manager salary: $48,392

Share of first-time hires: 17.65%

Retail

Retail store manager salary: $50,617

Share of first-time hires: 12.35%

Advertising and marketing

Account executive salary: $51,426

Share of first-time hires: 7.06%

Automotive

Automotive technician salary: $54,234

Share of first-time hires: 5.29%

Education

High school teacher salary: $51,367

Share of first-time hires: 5.29%

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals

Pharmaceutical sales representative salary: $88,866

Share of first-time hires: 5.29%

Business support and logistics

Logistics specialist salary: $53,101

Share of first-time hires: 4.71%

Entertainment and leisure

Cinematographer salary: $59,514

Share of first-time hires: 4.71%

Finance and financial services

Financial analyst salary: $63,146

Share of first-time hires: 4.12%

Construction, machinery, and homes

Construction estimator salary: $62,543

Share of first-time hires: 3.53%

When it comes to these first jobs out of college, "it used to be entry level almost always had a work requirement," like two years of experience, says Kelley, but "on-the-job training is a big trend right now."

In fact, "I think the biggest trend is there is opportunity" in the workforce, she says. "And I think graduates should be doing the research" to figure out what's out there and what they're interested in. Use sites like CareerBuilder, ZipRecruiter, Indeed, Monster, and LinkedIn to see what jobs are open in your fields of interest and what their requirements are.

Ultimately, the best thing you can do in starting your career is take "a driving role," says Kelley.

Check out:

5 U.S. employment laws every person entering the job market should know

'There's more to your life than work': A therapist's message to college grads

10 jobs with the best future outlook for college grads—some pay more than $100,000 per year

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter