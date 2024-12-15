Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stock futures are little changed as Wall Street gears up for potential Fed rate cut this week

By ,CNBC

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 2, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Stock futures were calm on Sunday evening, with Dow riding a seven-day losing streak into a week highlighted by a key central bank meeting.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked down 7 points, or less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were also off less than 0.1%. Nasdaq 100 futures dipped by 0.1%.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The stock market is coming off a sluggish week. The Dow lost 1.8% last week and has lost ground in each of the last seven sessions. The S&P 500 dipped 0.64%, and has retreated in four of the past five sessions. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, grinding out a gain of 0.34% for the week.

After a broad rally following President-elect Donald Trump's November win, the stock market appears to have reverted to a narrow tech-led move in recent days.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

"The breadth that we're seeing is really starting to dissipate a bit. It's becoming a much more concentrated rally within a few names. And I don't know how long that can sustain, but there's a chance that carries forward through at least the end of the year," Joe Mazzola, Charles Schwab's head trading and derivatives strategist, said on Friday's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

The main draw of this week is the Federal Open Market Committee's meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, when Federal Reserve officials are widely expected to lower the benchmark interest rate again.

On Monday, investors will get some updated economic data, with preliminary purchasing managers index readings due out before the bell.

Money Report

news 8 hours ago

3 gift recommendations from CNBC Make It staff that I actually bought for myself—and use every day

Technology 9 hours ago

Why the U.S. government is saying all citizens should use end-to-end encrypted messaging

And on the individual stock level, shares of Microstrategy could be on the move after the bitcoin proxy was announced as a new addition to the Nasdaq 100 index.

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures were little changed at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, with the contracts for the three major averages marginally lower.

— Jesse Pound

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us