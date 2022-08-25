Stock Futures Fall Slightly Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Speech in Jackson Hole

Stock futures dipped slightly Thursday evening as investors looked ahead to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming Friday morning.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63 points. S&P 500 futures lost 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped by 0.1%.

The moves followed an up day for the major averages in which the Dow jumped about 300 points, and the S&P 500 gained 1.4%. The Nasdaq Composite was the outperformer, advancing 1.7% as a pullback in yields helped tech shares.

"The 10-year Treasury yield jumping above 3% this week brought volatility back into stocks and, with it, daily speculation that the Fed is not doing enough to fight inflation," Robert Cantwell, a portfolio manager at Upholdings, told CNBC. "Overall, it remains a really attractive moment to invest in equities. Underlying company performance is strong for the highest quality companies, and multiples are down because of macro fears. That's the setup every long-term investor looks for."

Nevertheless, all the major averages are on pace for their second straight down week. The Dow is on track for a 1.2% decline. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are heading to slightly smaller declines of 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

All eyes are on Powell's widely anticipated 10 a.m. ET speech at the central bank's annual symposium in Wyoming.

Investors are hoping for new guidance about how the Fed will act this autumn, but expectations are lower, with many expecting Powell to reiterate the Fed's promise to slow inflation by raising interest rates. Opinion's divided on whether the Fed will bump rates by half a percentage point or three quarters of a point at its next policy meeting in September.

"We're likely to see a relief tomorrow unless we get a big shock from what Powell says," Gabriela Santos, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, told CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." "One thing I would keep an eye out on if we look to next week and into the fall… implied bond volatility is still very, very high for where it normally is in late August, suggesting that actually we're likely to continue seeing a lot of action in the yield curve, which could affect stock markets in the fall."

Bed Bath & Beyond shares rise in extended trading

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond rose as much as about 5% after hours Thursday after the home goods retailer said it will share its turnaround strategy with investors on Wednesday. The company has been struggling with slowing sales and dwindling cash ahead of the holiday shopping season. It's reportedly in talks with a lender to shore up its finances and give confidence to suppliers that help stock its shelves.

— Melissa Repko and Tanaya Macheel

Affirm shares slide 14% following its quarterly results

The buy-now-pay-later darling's shares slid about 14% after hours after it reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss of 65 cents per share, according to Refinitiv. It also issued weak revenue guidance for its fiscal first quarter and full year.

CEO Max Levchin also said growth of online commerce is falling back to pre-Covid levels.

— Tanaya Macheel

Regardless of what comes out of Jackson Hole, inflation has likely peaked, says Leuthold's Paulsen

Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen warned investors not to let their anxieties get the best of them as the markets are likely to "regain their footing and move on" once the symposium in Jackson Hole is behind them.

"There has been tough talk on inflation all week, and there will be more tomorrow. But what will be said that has not already been said — or at least considered and discounted by the financial markets?" Paulsen said in a note Thursday. "Is the Fed going to raise rates again at its September meeting? Yes. Will that be shocking? No."

"Most likely, the inflation rate has already peaked and will return to 4% or less in the not-to-distant future," he added. "More importantly, regardless of what the Fed does this fall, inflation is apt to soon resume its secular disinflationary character exhibited over the last several decades."

— Tanaya Macheel

Investors should stay cautious despite the S&P 500 closing above a key level, says BTIG's Krinsky

On Thursday the S&P 500 closed above its 20-day moving average of around 4,186, which is a good gauge of short-term trends, according to BTIG's chief market technician, Jonathan Krinsky. However, the market is still in for more turbulence, he says.

"We think the June lows are probably in but the caveat there is that it's not going to be smooth sailing. A lot of people assume once the lows are in then it's just up and to the right, and that's really not typical of markets," he said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" Thursday.

Earlier this month the broad market index closed above 4,231 – a more-than-50% retracement of its 2022 selloff and the magic number Krinsky previously said would mean this is a new bull market and not just a bear bounce.

— Tanaya Macheel