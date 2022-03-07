Samsung Says Hackers Breached Company Data and Source Code for Galaxy Smartphones

Samsung said on Monday hackers breached its internal company data, gaining access to some source codes of Galaxy-branded devices like smartphones.

Hacking group Lapsus$ claimed over the weekend via its Telegram channel that it has stolen 190 gigabytes of confidential Samsung source code.

Samsung said on Monday that hackers breached its internal company data, gaining access to some source codes of Galaxy-branded devices like smartphones.

The statement from the South Korean electronics giant comes after hacking group Lapsus$ claimed over the weekend via its Telegram channel that it has stolen 190 gigabytes of confidential Samsung source code.

Samsung did not name any specific hackers in its statement nor what precise data was stolen.

"We were recently made aware that there was a security breach relating to certain internal company data. Immediately after discovering the incident, we strengthened our security system," a Samsung spokesperson told CNBC.

"According to our initial analysis, the breach involves some source codes relating to the operation of Galaxy devices, but does not include the personal information of our consumers or employees."

Samsung's consumer products such as smartphones and tablets are under the Galaxy brand.

The company said it does not anticipate any impact to its business or customers.

Lapsus$ is the same group that claimed responsibility for a data breach of chip giant Nvidia last month.