Oscars 2021: Live From the Red Carpet and What to Expect at Sunday's Academy Awards Show

This is CNBC's live blog covering the 93rd annual Academy Awards. This blog will be updated throughout the evening as news breaks.

The path to the 2021 Academy Awards has been a strange one. After enduring date changes and delays as well as virtual film festivals and new eligibility rules, the Oscars are set to kick off on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Heading into the ceremony, there are a few clear front-runners in major categories like best picture and best director, but the race is still wide open in others, like best actress.

Regardless of who wins, the 2021 Oscar nomination slate is a historic one. It marks the first time an all-Black producing team has been nominated for best picture ("Judas and the Black Messiah"), the first time two actors of Asian descent were nominated for best actor (Steven Yeun and Riz Ahmed) and the first year that two women have been nominated for best director (Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell).

Netflix's "Mank" leads the pack with the most nominations with 10. The film also garnered the most Golden Globes nominations last month, but left that ceremony empty-handed. The streaming service has a total of 36 nominations, the most of any distributor this year.

Unlike previous years, there won't be an audience, although there will be an attempt to host a red carpet show and nominees will attend the event in person. The base of the show will be the Dolby Theatre, but Los Angeles' Union Station and the Art Deco-Mission Revival railway hub will also be featured.

Because of social distancing restrictions, the red carpet will also look very different this year. The Academy is holding an abbreviated form of the traditional entry with fewer reporters. Interviewers are being required to stand at least seven feet away from interviewees.

Thomas Vinterberg dedicates Oscar win to daughter, who died in car accident 2019

During an emotional speech, while accepting the Oscar for best international feature, Thomas Vinterberg paid tribute to his daughter Ida, who was killed in a car accident four days after the film started shooting.

"We miss her, and I love her," he said. "We ended up making this movie for her, it's her monument."

Vinterberg's "Another Round" tells the story of four friends, all high school teachers, who test a theory that they will improve their lives if they maintain a constant level of alcohol in their blood.

—Sarah Whitten

Best supporting actor

And the winner is... Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Also nominated:

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

LaKeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Best international feature

And the winner is... "Another Round"

Also nominated:

"Better Days"

"Collective"

"The Man Who Sold His Skin"

"Quo Vadis, Aida?"

Regina King opens the 93rd annual Academy Awards

The 93rd Academy Awards opened with Regina King, director of the Oscar nominated film "One Night in Miami," strutting through Union Station. As King made her way to the stage, colorful credits popped up on screen, showcasing the presenters of Sunday's program.

"It has been quite a year and we are still smack dab in the middle of it," King said to kick off the program. "We are mourning the loss of so many, and I have to be honest, if things had gone differently this past week in Minneapolis, I might have traded in my heels for marching boots."

She was quick to add: "Now, I know that a lot of you people at home are going to reach for your remote when you feel like Hollywood is preaching to you, but as a mother of a Black son, I know the fear that so many live with and no amount of fame or fortune changes that."

King then explained that the ceremony would be treated like a movie set. Nominees would be permitted to remain maskless while on camera, but would place their masks back on when the cameras stopped rolling.

—Sarah Whitten

How brands like Expedia, Google and Cadillac will show up on the Oscars

Expedia

Despite stagnating ratings on awards shows, advertisers are still turning to the Oscars in a big way.

Disney Advertising Sales said Thursday it had sold out of ad inventory for the telecast, which will feature campaigns from the likes of Verizon, Expedia and General Motors' Cadillac. Other advertisers will include Google, Rolex, Airbnb, Apple, P&G, Panera, Subway and more. ABC had been seeking $2 million for 30 seconds on the broadcast.

Expedia's ad is meant to show the company's updated experience of its app and websites to focus more on working with consumers on their trips. The U.S. television spot stars Rashida Jones helping a wayward traveler through a number of tribulations, like escaping from an overrun influencer wall or finding her hotel on a crowded street.

Cadillac's new campaign, called "The Light Makers," is mean to show the interior and exterior lighting featured in its 2023 Lyriq vehicle in this spot.

One of Google's ads is titled "A CODA Story," referring to the phrase "child of a deaf adult." In a blog post, Google Brand Studio Senior Designer Tony Lee talks about how Google's live captioning technology can add captions to audio on videos.

-- Megan Graham

Minari's Alan Kim memorable Red Carpet moment

Pool | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Although Minari's Alan Kim did not receive an Oscar nomination for his role, he stole the hearts of many viewers around the world.

The actor, who recently turned 9 years old, walked the red carpet with Minari producer Christina Oh on Sunday at Union Square in the Oscars preshow.

Kim accepted a Critics' Choice Award in March and went viral as he teared up during his adorable speech.

—Katie Tsai

Best adapted screenplay

And the winner is... "The Father"

Also nominated:

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

Best original screenplay

And the winner is... "Promising Young Woman"

Also nominated:

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7″

Do the Oscars signal a return to normalcy for the film industry? Academy presiedent David Rubin hopes so

David Rubin, president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, is hopeful that Sunday's awards ceremony is just the start of a return to normalcy for the film industry.

"The primary goal really, in this year where we've been facing so many challenges and so many changes, was to actually assure that there actually will be an event that will honor these amazing filmmakers for their extraordinary work this year and to do it safely," he said during the televised preshow on ABC.

"And hopefully lead the way to a light at the end of the tunnel where we will be able to join our friends and our families and our coworkers at parties and dinners and, ideally at movie theaters, where they can see these films as they were intended to be seen."

Rubin, the famed casting director behind "Big Little Lies," "Hairspray" and "Men in Black," was reelected to the position of president of the Academy last July.



Netflix has the most nominations, but that may not translate to wins

In recent years, Netflix's films have had no trouble earning top spots on Oscar ballots, but it has had a hard time turning those nominations into trophies.

The streaming service first appeared on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' radar in 2013 when it was nominated for best documentary feature for "The Square."

Eight years later, Netflix has a total of 36 Oscar nominations across 17 films — the most of any distributor in this year's slate. Its film "Mank," a film centered around "Citizen Kane" co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, leads the pack with 10 nods.

While Netflix is outpacing its rivals in nominations in recent years, it hasn't collected many wins. Since 2013, the streamer has garnered 54 nominations and 8 wins.

Last year, Netflix had 24 nominations, the most of any distributor at the Academy Awards, but won only two categories. It seems the streaming service could be poised for a repeat of that fate this year. However, Netflix's track record of nominations proves that it has a place in Hollywood.

The Oscar's red carpet features maskless celebrities and nominees

Just looking at the nominees on this year's red carpet, you'd almost forget that the world is still in the midst of a global pandemic.

The stars are dressed to the nines and many can be seen smiling, sans the face masks that have become so common place in the last year.

While attendees of the the 93rd annual Academy Awards are not required to wear masks on-camera, they will be sporting the face coverings during commercial breaks and while conversing with others off-camera.

Despite obvious social distancing measures between interviewers and celeb nominees, the glamour of the red carpet is a strange — and welcome — return to normalcy. It should help set the award show apart from the others that have aired since the pandemic began.

The Academy combined sound editing and sound mixing into one category

This year's Oscars will see the sound editing and sound mixing awards combined into one category. The new award is now known as the Academy Award for sound.

This change was viewed as inevitable by many in the industry, as there is a great deal of overlap between the two disciplines. Editing involves creating and gathering individual sounds while mixing is what happens to those sounds afterward.

This year's nominees for best sound are:

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

"Sound of Metal"

‘Nomadland’ leads the pack for best picture heading into the Oscars

Heading into Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony, there are a few clear front-runners in major categories like best picture and best director, but the race is still wide open in others, like best actress.

Chloe Zhao's "Nomadland" has swept the awards season and seems poised to nab best picture as well as the best directing award for the filmmaker, barring any unforeseen upsets.

Chadwick Boseman, who unexpectedly passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer that he concealed from the public, is likely to pick up the best actor award for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Daniel Kaluuya is expected to snag the best supporting actor trophy for his performance in "Judas and the Black Messiah," while Yuh-Jung Youn appears to be on track to become the second Asian woman to win an acting prize at the ceremony.

The best actress award, on the other hand, is anyone's guess. A different actress won the prize at the top award shows leading up to the Oscars.

For the first time in Academy Award history, two women have been nominated for best director

For the first time in Academy Awards history, two women have been nominated for best director. In the 93-year run of the awards, only five other women have been recognized in the category, even though more than a dozen films directed by a female filmmaker have been nominated for best picture during that time.

Chloe Zhao ("Nomadland") and Emerald Fennell ("Promising Young Woman") are the latest additions to that list, and there's a strong chance that one of them will take home the prize. After all, Zhao has already won directing awards from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and the Directors Guild of America.

If Zhao takes home a win, she will be the second woman to do so in nearly 100 years. The last was Kathryn Bigelow, who won the Oscar in 2010 for "The Hurt Locker."

Lina Wertmuller ("Seven Beauties"), Jane Campion ("The Piano"), Sofia Coppola ("Lost in Translation") and Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird") are the only other female directors who have been up for the best directing award.

The historic nomination of two female directors signals that Hollywood is changing. Not only are women getting more opportunities within the industry, they are opening the door for a new generation of female filmmakers.

How the Academy plans to pull off a socially distanced Oscar ceremony

For the last two decades, the Academy Awards have been held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, due to travel restrictions and a need for greater social distancing, this year's show will be spread across several locations.

Union Station will be used as one set piece for the show. Attendees will rotate in and out of the ceremony in order to limit the number of people gathered at one time since capacity dience capacity is capped at 170 people.

For nominees and presenters that were unable to travel to the U.S., the production has set up a separate hub in the U.K. and more than 20 satellite hookups around the world.

Because of social distancing restrictions, the red carpet will also look very different this year. The Academy is holding an abbreviated form of the traditional entry with fewer reporters. Interviewers are being required to stand at least seven feet away from interviewees.

Best original song nominees will perform before the Oscar ceremony

This year's best original song nominees will perform ahead of the Academy Awards telecast.

The songs will be pretaped, performed in full and will air as part of "Oscars: Into the Spotlight," which starts an hour and half before the awards show.

Four of the performances were taped on the rooftop of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, while the fifth performance was taped in Iceland.

Here are the nominees for best original song:

"Husavik (My Hometown)," "Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga"

"Fight for You," "Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Io Si (Seen)," "The Life Ahead"

"Speak Now," "One Night in Miami"

"Hear My Voice," "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

How to watch the 2021 Academy Awards without cable

The 93rd Academy Awards are set to kick off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For those that wish to tune into the annual awards show, but don't have cable, there are plenty of options.

