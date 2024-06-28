Japanese yen weakens to fresh 38-year lows; top currency diplomat replaced

The Japanese yen weakened to fresh 38-year lows on Friday, crossing the 161 mark against the dollar for the first time since 1986 and reaching a high of 161.27, according to LSEG data.

The last time the currency was at this level was in December 1986.

The currency has struggled and again weakened past the 160 level on Thursday.

Separately, Japan has also reportedly appointed Atsushi Mimura as its top currency diplomat, replacing Masato Kanda, according to Nikkei.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Mimura is the director general of the Japanese finance ministry's international bureau.

This is breaking news, please check back for updates.