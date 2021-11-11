Generation Gamble Podcast

Money Report

CNBC's Melissa Lee takes listeners on a journey to the intersection of online betting, trading and gaming – all of which surged in popularity and profits during the pandemic. Lee profiles the Gen Z consumers and social media influencers behind the surge, explores the companies capitalizing on the trend, and interviews experts trying to raise awareness about the potential pitfalls. It's a new era -where the boundaries between gambling, gaming, and investing are being blurred. As the smartphone generation comes of age, they're overturning traditional concepts of money and risk and shaking up our markets.

