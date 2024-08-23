Money Report

Friday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

By Jason Gewirtz,CNBC

Olivier Douliery- | Afp | Getty Images

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching on Thursday and what's on the radar for Friday's session.

Fed Chief Jay Powell

Stock indexes ahead of Powell

Walgreens and Walmart

  • Walgreens is now back to lows not seen since April of 1997 — 27 years ago.
  • Walgreens is down 8% in four days and down 15.5% in August.
  • Walmart on the other hand hit an all-time high today.
  • The stock is up 3% in four days and up 10% in August.

Meta

  • The social media stock hit an all-time high today.
  • Meta Platforms is up 12% in August.

The insurance stocks

  • Four insurance companies hit all-time highs on Thursday. (Thanks to Chris Hayes for the stats.)
  • Arch Capital hit an all-time high today. The stock is up 11% in August and 43% in 2024.
  • Aflac hit an all-time high today. The stock is up about 12% in August and 29% in 2024.
  • Arthur J. Gallagher hit an all-time high. The stock is up 7% over the past month and 30% year to date.
  • Brown & Brown hit an all-time high today. The stock is up 11% in a month, and about 46% in 2024.
  • The S&P Insurance Industry is up 2.7% in August and 24% in 2024.

Health care in the USA

REITs on a run

  • Extra Space Storage is trading at a 21-month high. The stock is up 9% in August.
  • Public Storage is at a 23-month high. The stock has gained 12.6% in August.
  • Simon Property Group is near a three-year high. The mall operator is up nearly 6% in August.
  • UDR is at a 13-month high. The stock is up more than 6% in August.
  • Equity Residential is at a 23-month high. The stock is up 4.3% in August.

European stocks

  • The Europe STOXX 600 is now up eight of the last nine days.
  • This index is up 3.3% in that time period.
  • It is still 8% from its June 3 high.

