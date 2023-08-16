Feds indict paid fundraiser for Rep. George Santos for allegedly impersonating Speaker McCarthy aide

A man who was a paid campaign fundraiser for Rep. George Santos was indicted in New York on federal charges related to his allegedly impersonating a top aide to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The fundraiser, Samuel Miele, was charged with four counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft in the indictment issued in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn.

CNBC reported in January that Miele had made calls and sent emails to would-be donors while claiming to be Dan Meyer, McCarthy's chief of staff, during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, when Miele was raising funds for Santos' House campaigns those years.

Miele's indictment comes three months after Santos himself was criminally charged in the same court by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn with fraud, theft, money laundering and making false statements.

Miele's lawyer Kevin Marino did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the indictment.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.