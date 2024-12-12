Federal Aviation Administration head Michael Whitaker to step down Jan. 20

The head of the Federal Aviation Administration, Mike Whitaker, will step down Jan. 20, leaving the key agency that oversees Boeing and the U. S. airline industry again without a leader.

Whitaker was confirmed to serve a five-year term last October. He set production limits and heightened the agency's scrutiny of Boeing after a near-catastrophic door-plug blowout on a Boeing 737 Max in January, when he was months into the job.

Mark House, the assistant administrator for finance and management at the FAA, will becoming acting deputy administrator.

"You have seen leadership come and go – and through every transition you have kept air travel steady and safe. This transition will be no different," Whitaker said in a statement.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

A spokesman for the transition team for President-elect Donald Trump, who is scheduled to take office Jan. 20, didn't immediately comment.

Trump's nominee, if confirmed, will face a host of challenges, including continued oversight of Boeing and staffing up air traffic control. Shortages of controllers have vexed airline executives, who have blamed staffing shortages for congestion in some of the country's busiest airports.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.