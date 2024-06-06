Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Vertiv is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vertiv: "...Buy more Vertiv...I think the stock's terrific."

Monday.Com: "MNDY is really good...you got a good call there."

NuScale Power: "It's a very good company, but we got to be very aware that the nuclear power industry is many, many years before we'll see anything coming from that company, and it's going to lose money for a very long time."

Palo Alto Networks: "It's been a tough time...Palo Alto's had three straight quarters where I'm worried...All I can tell you is that I'm concerned."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks.

