Coronavirus Live Updates: Moderna to File for Vaccine Emergency Use; Vietnam Reports First Locally Transmitted Case in 3 Months

Moderna is set to file Monday for emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine, which new data shows to be more than 94% effective. The filing follows Pfizer's emergency use request on Nov. 20 and means Moderna's drug could be shipped out to Americans in a matter of weeks. Moderna's vaccine doesn't require storage temperatures as cold as Pfizer's, easing supply chain complications.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 62.82 million

Global deaths: At least 1.46 million

U.S. cases: More than 13.38 million

U.S. deaths: At least 266,887

Vietnam reports first locally transmitted case in nearly 3 months

Vietnam has reported the first locally transmitted coronavirus case in nearly 3 months, Reuters reports, after a 32-year-old man was infected. He is the relative of a flight attendant who returned to the country from Japan, the report says.

Vietnam has seen practically no virus outbreaks since the onset of the pandemic, making it something of a success story in the global fight against Covid-19. The Southeast Asian nation has a population of roughly 95 million but has only reported 1,346 cases and 35 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

—Sara Salinas

Moderna to request emergency clearance for its vaccine

Moderna said it will request emergency clearance from the FDA for its coronavirus vaccine after new data confirms the vaccine is highly effective in preventing Covid-19 and was safe.

Moderna is now the second drugmaker to seek emergency use after Pfizer applied for the authorization earlier this month. The announcement means some Americans could get Moderna's vaccine as early as next month.

The FDA's review of Moderna's vaccine is expected to take a few weeks. The agency will likely schedule an advisory committee meeting to review the vaccine on Dec. 17, Moderna said. It has already initiated rolling submissions with several regulatory agencies around the world, including the European Medicines Agency.



–Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

