BMW plans to install new ‘panoramic' display in all vehicles

LAS VEGAS — BMW AG plans to offer a new operating system and "panoramic" display in all of its upcoming vehicles starting toward the end of this year.

The new "BMW iDrive" system, which has a windshield-length display, is powered by the "BMW Operating System X," revealed Tuesday by the German automaker during the CES tech show.

BMW's new display across the bottom of the windshield is an emerging trend in the automotive industry. The goal is give drivers more information but keeping their eyes on the road.

"With this advance, we are giving one of the world's best and most comprehensive infotainment systems even greater capability and once again setting the industry benchmark in multimodal interaction," Frank Weber, who leads BMW's vehicle development, said in a release.

The display appears similar to that of Ford Motor's Lincoln brand, including a SUV called the Nautilus that launched last year.

The new BMW system also has a "multifunction steering wheel" that illuminates relevant buttons depending on how the vehicle is being used.

The system will begin rolling out internationally first, followed by the scheduled U.S. debut in mid-2026.