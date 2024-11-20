Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Billionaire Gautam Adani charged in New York with massive fraud

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Chairperson of Indian conglomerate Adani Group, Gautam Adani addresses a gathering during the inaugural session of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar on January 10, 2024.
Punit Paranjpe | AFP | Getty Images
  • Gautam Adani was been indicted in New York federal court with other defendants in connection with an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme.
  • The billionaire is chair of India's Adani Group conglomerate and one of the world's richest people.

Gautam Adani, the chair of India's Adani Group conglometerate and one of the world's richest people, has been indicted in New York federal court with other defendants in connection with an alleged multi-billion-dollar fraud scheme, authorities said Wednesday.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Adani and two other defendants, Sagar Adani and Vneet Jaain, who are executives of Adani Green Energy Limited, are accused of conspiring to commit wire fraud and securities fraud for their roles in obtaining funds from investors in the United States and international lenders "on the basis of false and misleading statements," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Brooklyn said.

"The defendants orchestrated an elaborate scheme to bribe Indian government officials to secure contracts worth billions of dollars and Gautam S. Adani, Sagar R. Adani and Vneet S. Jaain lied about the bribery scheme as they sought to raise capital from U.S. and international investors," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.
This photograph taken on January 12, 2024, shows a worker walking past rows of solar panels at the Adani Group owned Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Khavda. 
Punit Paranjpe | Afp | Getty Images
This photograph taken on January 12, 2024, shows a worker walking past rows of solar panels at the Adani Group owned Khavda Renewable Energy Park in Khavda. 

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us