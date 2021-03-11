Biden to Sign $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Package Thursday Afternoon

President Joe Biden plans to sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Thursday afternoon.

The plan, his top priority as president, sends direct payments of up to $1,400, extends a $300 per week unemployment insurance supplement, expands the child tax credit and puts funds into vaccine distribution.

Democrats passed the legislation on their own in Congress, as Republicans question the need for a major stimulus package while the economy improves.

President Joe Biden will sign the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package Thursday afternoon as Washington moves to send fresh aid this month.

He had planned to sign the bill, his first priority as president, on Friday. Biden also will give a primetime address Thursday describing how the country will proceed in fighting the virus a year after the World Health Organization declared it a pandemic.

The plan will send direct payments of up to $1,400 to most Americans, extend a $300 per week unemployment insurance boost until Sept. 6 and expand the child tax credit for a year. It will also put nearly $20 billion into Covid-19 vaccinations, $25 billion into rental and utility assistance and $350 billion into state, local and tribal relief.

Biden has said he expects stimulus checks to start going out this month.

Democrats passed the bill in Congress without a Republican vote through the budget reconciliation process. The House approved the measure Wednesday.

"This bill represents a historic — historic victory for the American people," Biden said after its passage on Wednesday, saying the spending "addresses a real need."

Republicans called the proposal unfit for the moment as Covid-19 vaccinations pick up and more states move toward reopening their economies. The GOP criticized what it called funding not needed to fight the pandemic.

"The American people already built a parade that's been marching toward victory," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said on Thursday. "Democrats just want to sprint to the front of that parade and claim credit."

Democrats have called the bill necessary to sustain the economic recovery mitigate the pain caused by a year of economic restrictions. More than 20 million people are still receiving some form of unemployment benefits, and millions of households are struggling to afford food and housing.

The party has also pointed to the bill's potential to slash child poverty.

The legislation will also increase the maximum Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefit by 15% through September and direct nearly $30 billion to restaurants. It will send more than $120 billion to K-12 schools.

The legislation will also boost provisions to make health care more affordable and expand tax credits to help businesses keep employees on payroll.

