Asia markets kick-start data-heavy week higher, with focus on China PMI and India GDP

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets started Monday higher, with investors focused on key economic data from China and India due later this week.

The world's second-largest economy will release its official purchasing managers' index reading on Friday, while India will post its fiscal fourth-quarter gross domestic product numbers.

Australia will also announce its inflation data for April on Wednesday, with analysts from ING expecting a "modest dip."

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 0.39% and the broad based Topix was up 0.4%, rebounding from Friday's losses.

South Korea's Kospi was 0.3% higher, while the small-cap Kosdaq rose 0.35%.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 also gained 0.52%, on pace to snap a four day losing streak.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,659, pointing to a stronger open compared with the HSI's close of 18,608.94.

On Friday in the U.S., the Nasdaq Composite closed at a fresh record high as gains in chipmaker Nvidia outweighed worries that the Federal Reserve will delay interest rate cuts.

The tech-heavy index advanced 1.1%, ending at 16,920.79. The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 0.01%.

U.S. markets will be closed for a holiday on Monday.

— CNBC's Brian Evans and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Nvidia shares notch 15% weekly gain

Chipmaker Nvidia has rallied 15% week-to-date. The stock has surged following its better than expected quarter earnings report on Wednesday, which indicated ongoing strong demand for its artificial intelligence chips.

Shares topped $1,000 for the first time this week on the earnings.

— Hakyung Kim

Signs of market broadening appearing, says strategist

Even as big tech names power the market higher and dominate headlines, there are signs of broadening, according to Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird.

"While there was some angst last year over heavy concentration in Big Tech stocks, the market has broadened out significantly in recent months," Mayfield said.

He noted that "While concentrated markets have not historically led to bad returns, it is usually a sign of a healthier economy when breadth — the number of individual stocks and sectors that are doing well — is better (more legs supporting the stool, so to speak)."

— Hakyung Kim

SEC approves rule change to pave way for ether ETFs

Omar Marques | Lightrocket | Getty Images

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a change that opens the door for exchange-traded funds that can own cryptocurrency ether. The change comes less than six months after the SEC greenlit bitcoin ETFs. Ether prices initially rose on the news, but were last down 2% at $3,702.11.

— Fred Imbert