Here's Everything Apple Just Announced: New IPads Pro, Colorful IMacs, AirTag and More

Apple just held its first product launch event of the year. It announced a new iMac that ships in seven different colors, the new iPad Pro with an M1 chip and support for faster 5G networks, an AirTag lost-device tracking gadget and a refreshed Apple TV 4K with a brand new remote.

Apple just held its first product launch event of the year where it announced a new iMac that ships in seven different colors, the new iPad Pro with an M1 chip and support for faster 5G networks, an AirTag lost-device tracking gadget and a refreshed Apple TV 4K with a brand new remote.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Apple announces updated iPad Pros with chip from desktop computers

Apple said on Tuesday that it will release new high-end iPads Pro that use the company's M1 chip, which is also used in its Mac computers. Previously, iPads used A-series chips, which are what powers the company's iPhones. Apple says it is the most powerful tablet on the market.

It also includes an improved USB-C connector that will allow the iPad to connect to higher-resolution monitors and download images from a camera more quickly.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features an improved screen using an array of LEDs that is brighter and has better color resolution than previous displays using a technology called Mini-LED.

Source: Apple Inc.

The iPad Pro will also have a 12-megapixel front-facing camera with an ultrawide lens that can automatically pan to keep human subjects in the shot.

Some models will include 5G support, Apple said. The 11-inch model starts at $799 and the 12.9-inch model costs $1099. They will be available for pre-order on April 30 and will ship in late May. — Kif Leswing

Source: Apple Inc.

Apple announces new iMac models that come in different colors

These iMacs are powered by Apple's custom M1 silicon, not Intel processors. The computers have a new, thinner aluminum design, and they come in red, blue, purple, orange, yellow, silver, and green. The new thinner design looks a lot like a big iPad.

Source: Apple Inc.

Apple says the volume of the computer has been reduced by 50%, resulting in a smaller computer that can fit on a desk more easily. It comes with a 24-inch built-in display and an improved camera that can record 1080p video in low light. Apple says the display runs at "4.5K" resolution.

It ships with a new magnetic power connector reminiscent of Apple's previous MagSafe laptop chargers, and a slightly updated keyboard with an emoji key and a fingerprint sensor. Apple's mouses and keyboard come in the same colors as the new iMacs.

The entry-level model costs $1299, and an upgraded version costs $1499. The new iMacs will go up for pre-order on April 30 and will ship in the second half of May, Apple said.

Apple's first iMacs, released 20 years ago, also came in different colors.

Source: Apple Inc.

The Apple TV finally has a brand new remote

Apple Inc.

Apple is finally rolling out a new, redesigned remote for the Apple TV. It's made out of aluminum and has dedicated buttons for navigating menus, which should solve some of the headaches caused by the earlier remote. It'll ship in the second half of May with the new Apple TV 4K, which costs $179 or $199 depending on the model.

-- Jessica Bursztynsky

Apple updates Apple TV 4K box with new processor

Apple announced that its Apple TV 4K box has been updated with a new processor, and it will be able to handle high frame rate HDR video which will result in display smoother, more colorful sports events.

It will also include a new feature that will use the iPhone's camera to tune the TV's picture quality.

It also comes with a completely redesigned remote made out of aluminum with physical buttons, instead of the old remote's touchpad. It can also control your TV's power. Instead of a touchpad, it has a round wheel for controlling the display.

It starts at $179 for 32GB of storage. They go up for order on April 30 and will start shipping in the second half of May, Apple said. — Kif Leswing

Apple announces long-expected lost item tracker called AirTag

Source: Apple Inc.

Apple announced AirTag, calling it an iPhone accessory, priced at $29 for one or $99 for four. It will be on store shelves on April 30.

It uses Apple technology called Find My, which uses a network of iPhones to find lost objects and was opened up to third-party accessories earlier this month. It's using a technique Apple calls "precision finding" that it says is privacy-sensitive.

This product has been the source of some scrutiny from lawmakers who have heard that Apple is privileging its own lost item trackers over theirs using anticompetitive practices and access to the iPhone operating system. Find My opened to third-party accessory makers last month. — Kif Leswing

Apple introduces new iPhone 12 color: Purple

Source: Apple

It goes up for pre-order on Friday and will ship on April 30. — Kif Leswing

Apple launching podcast subscription service

Apple announced that it's launching its podcast subscription next month, putting itself up further against Spotify and other competitors in the audio streaming wars.

The company is also redesigning its Apple Podcast app.

-- Jessica Bursztynsky

Apple says that credit scores are unfair, expands Apple Card to kids over 13 years old

Cook said that Apple will allow partners and spouses to share a credit line on a credit card, allowing both people to build credit scores. It's also introducing features for families and teenagers. Apple was notably under fire from co-founder Steve Wozniak after people discovered that sometimes spouses had different credit limits. — Kif Leswing

Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the event

Source: Apple Inc.

Walking around Apple Park, Apple's campus in Cupertino in California, Apple CEO Tim Cook kicked off the event with factoids about Apple's environmental efforts, saying that Apple is carbon-neutral and hopes to remove 1 million tons of carbon from the environment per year. — Kif Leswing

Over 360,000 people livestreaming Apple launch on YouTube

As Apple's event kicks off, YouTube shows that over 360,000 people are streaming it on YouTube. Apple's three launch events last fall each garnered millions of people watching live on YouTube. It's also available streaming directly on Apple's website, which isn't counted in the YouTube numbers. — Kif Leswing

Data point: iPads have been on a hot streak

Jean Chung | Bloomberg | Getty Images

As Apple prepares to potentially release new iPads, remember that the product has had a great pandemic: In the fourth calendar quarter of 2020, Apple shipped $8.44 billion in iPads — which was up 41% year-over-year. — Kif Leswing

Apple's spring events are typically more muted than its fall launch extravaganzas

Apple is best known for its fall launch events, where it reveals new iPhones, but it's no stranger to hosting somewhat lower-profile events in the spring.

Apple didn't hold a spring event in 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic and instead launched new iPads and other gadgets on its website. In 2019, Apple's spring announcement focused on services like Apple TV+ and the Apple Card. But it also announced new iPads in 2018 during an education-focused event at a school in Chicago.

Last fall, Apple broadcast three pre-recorded product launch events in three months, each of which garnered millions of live viewers on YouTube. — Kif Leswing

Yes, the Apple online store is down. No, it's not a problem, it's a tradition.

Screenshot/Apple.com

One of Apple's silliest traditions is, on the morning of an event, it pulls its online Apple store down, giving up a few hours of online sales in exchange to build hype for its new products. Apple has done this for years, and technology has certainly gotten to the point where Apple could update its store without downtime — it does it all the time — but why mess with a tradition? — Kif Leswing

What's at stake for Apple?

I wrote yesterday about some of the tensions bubbling under the surface at Apple. Yes, this is just another product event, but there are a lot of headaches on the horizon that could threaten its growth, especially in the App Store.

There's the war of words with Facebook over the impending iOS privacy feature. There's the upcoming trial with Epic Games that centers on Apple's control of the App Store. And then there's Apple's dependence on China, which is an obvious target for Apple critics. (Just ask Peter Thiel.)

Read all about it right here.

--Steve Kovach

Cook gets ready to kick off the event

It’s a beautiful spring morning for an #AppleEvent! See you soon. pic.twitter.com/gdiN0QXbz5 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 20, 2021

Apple CEO Tim Cook is gearing up for Tuesday's "Spring Loaded" event, where the company is expected to announce new iPads and potentially a handful of other products. "It's a beautiful spring morning for an #AppleEvent! See you soon," Cook tweeted.

-- Jessica Bursztynsky