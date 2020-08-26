Finalists for Pat's Prized Pets Look-Alike Challenge, Revealed

News4's Pat Collins is back again with another viewer challenge. This time, we asked for pictures of you and your pet doppelganger. The pair that looks most alike will be declared the Look-Alike winners and receive a coveted Pat’s Prized Pet Bowl!

The winner will be announced Wednesday, August 26, during the 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. shows.

Here are the four finalists:

Submission from Enid Mcdonald via facebook.

Submission from @millimarilyn via twitter

Submission from @kiana_nicole99 via instagram

Submission from @heyhey_itsray via twitter

This month is Clear the Shelters, which helps pets in animal shelters and rescue centers find their forever homes. So even if you don't have a mini-me pet, now is the perfect time to adopt one! For more information and to find shelters in your area, visit our #ClearTheShelters homepage.

Here are just a few of the many excellent submissions we've received ahead of the final judging!

